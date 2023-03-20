A passion for music

Warwick Valley Middle School eighth grader Camden Tracy was at center stage, literally, for most of the Guitar Club concert last month. He played bass, electric guitar (two different models) and sang. His guitar solo on “Master of Puppets” by Metallica was one of the highlights of the concert.

“Camden’s a natural and learns by ear,” said Guitar Club advisor Brett Algera. “Just this last year he decided to play guitar, and he’s the best guitarist I’ve ever had. It’s going to be sad for me next year because he’s not going to be in the Guitar Club and his enthusiasm and excitement helped keep the club going. He’s also just a very nice kid.”

Tracy started playing the bass guitar about five years ago because he was jealous that his younger brother, Holden, was playing the piano. Tracy wanted to find an instrument of his own. Their father Justin, a former bass player, let his oldest use his instrument.

Tracy then started taking lessons and learned the bass quickly. He played the bass for his first two years in the guitar club. He decided to start playing the electric guitar after his great-grandfather gave him a Fender.

“Camden’s musicianship was immediately recognizable,” Alegra said. “But what really set Camden apart was his willingness to listen and learn. Throughout the years, Camden would often show up to Guitar Club rehearsals on days when he wasn’t on the schedule to help other people or just to play the song. He is, by all definitions of the word, passionate about music. I expect great things from Camden in the future.”

He joined the chorus at the end of last year, mainly because WVMS music teacher Shane Peters needed a bass player. He soon discovered that Tracy has an amazing voice.

Guitar Club is now over for the year, but Tracy still sings with the chorus and also plays in a band with some friends.

“Ever since I picked up the bass, it’s been a dream of mine to go on stage in front of thousands of people,” said Tracy, who practices six or seven hours a day.

Based on the talent he has displayed at WVMS, his teachers would not be surprised to see his dream come true.

“Camden is a rock star in the making,” Peters said. “He is a leader in the chorus, has an amazing voice and some incredible guitar chops!”