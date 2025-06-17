Hundreds rally in ‘No Kings Day’ protest

This year, June 14 was recognized in the area with flags - and “No Kings Day of Defiance” protest signs.

More than 700 people of all ages, from seniors to children and infants - and even a few dogs - lined both sides of Main Street from Church Street to West Street as many passing motorists honked in support. The crowd was peaceful and enthusiastic, holding creative signs and occasionally chanting “No Kings” or “This is what democracy looks like” from 10 to 11:30 a.m. The participants dispersed promptly after.

Because it was the day of the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary parade as well as President Donald Trump’s birthday, national event coordinators NoKings.org chose the date as a way to protest the Trump administration’s policies and actions, their website said. According to Indivisible Project, a national partner of NoKings.org, over 5 million people across 2,169 events in countries around the globe participated.

Area events were staggered to begin two-hours apart throughout the day in Warwick, Goshen, Milford, Gardiner, Newburgh and Beacon, which allowed people to get to more than one of the regional protests.