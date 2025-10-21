Hundreds rally in area’s second ‘No Kings’ protest

An estimated 700 people gathered at Railroad Green on Oct. 18, taking part in the second nationwide “No Kings” protest against President Donald Trump’s administrative policies.

According to a press release by the No Kings Coalition, over 7 million participated in the more than 2,700 protests in all 50 states - which also included area rallies in Goshen, Middletown, Cornwall, Newburgh and Beacon. It’s two million more than June’s 2,100 rallies.

In Warwick, demonstrators held handmade signs, conveying messages of unity and defiance. They waved American flags while chanting slogans like “No kings, no crowns, we won’t back down” and “Stand up, fight back.” The event also included speakers, such as U.S. Rep. Pat Ryan, and actor and activist James Cromwell, who motivated demonstrators to continue resisting the Trump administration and vote in future elections.

Ryan, who served two tours with the Army in Iraq, spoke about his 27 months of service and the loss of fellow soldiers. He gestured at the memorial bracelet on his wrist, which has the names of his friends who died in combat. During his remarks, he called out Trump and his supporters by name.

“When I talk to my fellow veterans and fellow Americans, when we come home from that service, we see draft-dodging Donald Trump and MAGA wrapping themselves in the flag while they trample on those very freedoms that we all believe in, work for, organize for, and risk our lives for,” he said.

Days before, House Speaker Mike Johnson and other Republican congressional leaders denounced the protest, referring to the demonstrations as “hate America” rallies.

“I think that it’s a very obvious attempt to earn public opinion against one of the most fundamental American freedoms that we have, which is the freedom to protest and the freedom to express ourselves,” said Sarah, a Bloomingburg resident who declined to give her last name for privacy reasons. “And I think that fewer and fewer people are going to fall for it in the days and years to come.”

Warwick resident Jack Arlotta, who stopped by the rally while running errands, said he wanted to show support for the gathering. He called the protest an “important moment,” noting the historical ties that Warwick has to George Washington, who visited the town during the Revolutionary War. He voiced disappointment over the need for Americans to once again demonstrate for constitutional freedoms after 250 years.

Some protesters came to the rally wearing inflatable costumes, including Caroline Siecke-Pape, a Valley Cottage resident who dressed as an inflatable chicken. She said she was inspired by the protesters in Portland, Ore., who gained traction on social media for wearing inflatable frog costumes at a recent anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) protest.

“Joy is my armor,” Siecke-Pape said. “I thought that was a brilliant way to deal with this sort of regime. Rather than using violence, use mockery and humor. I think that that in the end will help us.”

She added that she hopes the protest sends a message that people are fed up with the current administration. Like many other protesters, she raised concerns about what she described as the country’s shift toward fascism.

Immigration, affordability and health care

The nationwide protests come at a time when ICE is conducting raids across the country, detaining thousands of suspected illegal immigrants and deporting them out of the country without due process. Trump defended the operations, claiming that ICE is targeting “the worst of the worst.” But according to a recent report by Syracuse University’s Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse, 71.5% of the more than 59,000 detainees held in ICE facilities had no criminal convictions.

At the same time, Trump has deployed the National Guard to cities across the country, including Los Angeles and Washington D.C., in an effort to quell civil disobedience, crack down on crime, and protect ICE agents. In multiple instances, Trump floated the idea of sending the National Guard to New York City next if Assemblyman and mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani is elected.

Arlotta condemned Trump’s move to send the National Guard to cities, saying it contradicted his recent foreign policy efforts.

“It’s deplorable,” he said. “In one breath, the president speaks about peace in Gaza. In the next breath, he’s sending troops to our American cities for no reason whatsoever. And he wants to wonder why he didn’t get the Nobel Peace Prize when he’s sending the National Guard to our American cities that are democratically run.”

Siecke-Pape said she is close to closing on a house and called food prices “outrageous,” adding that she’ll have to cut back on groceries and other expenses. She described her current living situation as “pretty lean” and expressed frustration at the prospect of having to live even less comfortably.

As health care costs continue to climb nationwide, protestors said the issue remains one of their biggest worries.

Arlotta, a 75-year old Medicaid recipient, said he has a decent health plan but is exasperated by the high cost of his medication. He said he’s concerned about the future of his health care.

The No Kings protest took place amid a government shutdown entering its third week, as congressional Democrats seek to extend health care subsidies while Republicans declare the government should reopen before negotiations begin. Some protestors showed support for congressional Democrats, while others criticized Republican lawmakers, whom they blamed for the continued shutdown.

“What’s really happening in America is that their government is not helping [the people], it’s helping the corporations,” Patricia, a Unionville resident who declined to give her last name, said. “People are fragile and they need help, and they need health care. They’re shutting down the government because they don’t want people to have the health care that Obama initiated and make it at least a little bit affordable.”

The road ahead

Beyond criticizing Trump, some demonstrators voiced discontent over the way Democratic minority leaders Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, are responding to his policies.

Siecke-Pape said she does not believe the minority leaders are doing enough. She commended them for standing their ground in the government shutdown, but urged them to use every tool and resource at their disposal.

When asked about their hopes for the country’s future, demonstrators spoke of wanting unity and a return to shared values.

“I’d like to see, in less than five years, the America I grew up with, the America my father fought a war for, the America my grandparents came from Italy for,” Arlotta said. “That’s what I want to see.”