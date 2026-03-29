Hundreds gather for third No Kings rally on Railroad Green

Several hundred gathered at Railroad Green in Warwick Saturday, March 28, for the third No Kings rally, a national protest movement aimed at addressing such issues as immigration, the war in Iran, the economy and what many perceive as overreach of the Trump administration.

The event featured a variety of speakers, including Elias Cunningham, a Washingtonville High School senior who is running for the his school district’s board of education.

Cunningham addressed such concerns as military spending, and said, “we are here because we love this country.” He led the crowd in a cheer of: “No to tyranny. No to kings. Not now. Not ever.”

Cindy-Lee Dorsely, president of the Middletown branch of the NAACP also spoke. Referring to President Trump’s campaign promise to “make American great again,” asked, “Are we great yet?”

Dorsely spoke rising healthcare costs, immigration tactics and other issues impacting the community. She also said the push to divide people by left versus right is a distraction and that individuals should vote with intention, because lives depend on it.

Concerns about military engagement in Iran

For several attendees, the United States’ military engagement in Iran drove them to participate in the rally.

Husband and wife Linda Wajda and Tom Wajda of Florida, who have raised three now adult sons in the community, voiced their concerns about the impact of a possible draft.

“We don’t want our sons sent off to an unjust war. We don’t want them to have less democracy and less rights than we have.”

The Wajdas, who shared they have been to all three No Kings rallies, said they voted republican their whole lives until Trump.

Veterans advocate, Manny Tirado of Greenwood Lake, said he was worried about living in a country with a president acting as an authoritarian and a Congress abdicating responsibility.

“As a veteran, I have to speak out,” said Tirado, sharing his concerns about a new generation of veterans who will be impacted by health issues and PTSD.

“We served because we believe in this country, we don’t know what to believe any more.”

Tirado echoed what others felt was disingenuous behavior from Trump, who campaigned on a platform of no foreign wars or intervention.

Among several call and response chants conducted at the event, was “money for health and education, not for this Iran invasion!”

Immigration policy and ICE tactics questioned

Many attendees expressed their support for immigrants and their concern over the treatment of undocumented residents of the United States.

Speaker Maria Christina Martinez, a Newburgh-based consultant for immigrant rights and overseer of legislative efforts for Rural & Migrant Ministry, shared with the crowd how immigration policies impacted her own family, telling the story of her parents deportation under the first Trump administration, the toll it had on her late father’s health, and how her mother has been in Mexico for nearly nine years.

“Family separation is a hardship I wouldn’t wish on anyone,” Martinez said. “We have no choice but to remain hopeful; hopeful one day friends and family can go out without fear.”

Ashley Owen of Greenwood Lake, who said this was her second or third No Kings event, and who has been protesting since the age of 17, shared her concerns about executive overreach in the Trump administration. She spoke about the inhumane treatment of immigrants and said the conditions they are subjected to make me her disgusted.

“As human beings we have a responsibility for protecting people when their rights are being violated,” Owen said, adding that as white citizen, she felt she needed to use her privilege to help vulnerable communities.

Thinking of the future

Many attendees, including Ann Marie Brock, of Port Jervis, who came to the No Kings rally with her two daughters, commented on how current events impact future generations.Noting her identity has a Puerto Rican woman raising Black children, she highlighted the disparity in reproductive health in regards to the safety and wellbeing of BIPOC women.

“I brought my two daughters to let them know our existence is resistance,” said Brock. “We marched during Black Lives Matter. We are still here and will continue to be here.”



Mariah Halstead of Warwick shared it was her first time at a No Kings event. “We the people have to be loud or it will get worse. Change needs to come. We want a better world for future generations.

A community affair

For many attendees, like Angela Cresser, a 24-year resident of Warwick, No Kings offered an opportunity for people to get together and be with others, which is not as common in this digital age.

In the spirit of engaging community, Mary Makofske, of Indivisible Hudson Valley and one of the event organizers, encouraged participants to support Warwick’s small businesses.

Makofske encouraged participants to support small businesses and stop in the stores around Warwick. Highlighting the impact of tariffs and the extreme weather, Makofske said, “They are our neighbors. We care about them. No Kings supports local business.”

Makofske also encouraged engagement with those of different views, saying the movement welcomes people and not everyone has to agree with one another.

Throughout event, praise and gratitude for Warwick Police Department was offered. Organizers also acknowledged the rights of counter-protestors to be there and express their free speech rights (though this reporter was unable to identify any such individuals at the event).