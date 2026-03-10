Hudson Valley Regional AI Summit draws record crowd

The Hudson Valley Regional AI Summit established a new benchmark for technological discourse in the region on Tuesday, March 10, drawing more than 700 registrants.

Hosted at Mount Saint Mary College, the landmark event served as a hub for state officials, academic experts, and business leaders to address the emerging AI economy.

The summit highlighted the critical need for a prepared local workforce, a demand Mount Saint Mary College is meeting through the recent launch of its Bachelor of Science in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence.

Infrastructure equity

Dru Rai, New York State Chief Information Officer, delivered a keynote address outlining a statewide strategy centered on infrastructure, equity, and responsibility. He provided a high-level view of Governor Hochul’s Empire AI initiative, a $400 million public-private partnership designed to create a world-class computing center in Upstate New York. This vision of augmentation over automation aims to take the “robotic” out of human jobs, so employees can focus on high-value, empathetic work.

“AI is no longer a futuristic concept; it is a current reality that we must navigate with both ambition and caution,” Rai told the crowd. He emphasized that the state’s strategy focuses on democratizing access to computing horsepower and treating the data privacy of every New Yorker as a “sacred trust.” Rai also highlighted current pilot programs using generative models to streamline government services, ranging from grant applications to the modernization of the DMV experience.

AI as an ethical skill

Dr. Robert Gervasi, President of Mount Saint Mary College, grounded the high-tech discussions in the college’s commitment to ethics and the liberal arts. Recalling a conversation with Tony Daniels, the actor who portrayed C-3PO in Star Wars, Dr. Gervasi shared a reflection on the human element of technology: “I said, ‘Are you ever afraid that robots will actually take over the world and dominate?’ And he said, ‘I’m more concerned about humans dominating than robots. I’d rather have someone with robotic intelligence like C-3PO than someone with so-called human intelligence like Darth Vader.’”

Dr. Gervasi used the anecdote to highlight that the most critical skills in the age of AI are actually those taught at the Mount: ethics, communication, and empathy.

“Let’s stop calling that soft skills,” he urged the attendees. “Those are lifelong habits and are very difficult to master.”

Insights from the business community

The perspective of the business community was anchored by Michael Oates, president and CEO of the Hudson Valley Economic Development Corporation and a Mount trustee. During a panel talk, Oates identified the college’s Bachelor of Science in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence as a critical shift for the region’s long-term economic future.

“Programs like Mount Saint Mary College’s new AI major anchor talent development in our own backyard,” Oates stated. “They build a homegrown pipeline of skilled graduates who are connected to our communities and our employers.”

County Executive Steve Neuhaus shares thoughts

Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus, a 1996 graduate of the Mount, was a primary force behind the summit. He described AI as a powerful equalizer for local businesses.

“AI is meant to serve one thing: human beings,” Neuhaus said. “It’s not going to replace us; it’s going to make us more efficient.”



He further emphasized that AI is a powerful equalizer for the local economy, stating, “What AI has done for small companies is allow them to compete with large companies by just utilizing technology.”

Expert analysis and Sparky, the AI-controlled robotic dog

The day’s discussions were complemented by expert analysis from Michael Fox, acting dean and chair of the Mount’s School of Business and associate professor of law, who explored the legal and ethical frameworks governing AI development.

The event also featured live demonstrations of cutting-edge technology, including Sparky, an AI-controlled robotic dog used for emergency management, and Mobi, a child-sized humanoid robot capable of dancing and playing soccer.

For more information, visit www.msmc.edu