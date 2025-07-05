Host an exchange student

Students come from Spain, Asia, Germany, Italy, and many other countries. If you have a spare bed, can provide meals when the student is home, and can offer a nurturing and supportive environment, you have what it takes to help these students achieve their dreams while creating a unique, enriching experience for your family.

Student Ambassador Exchange (SAE) Hosting is seeking caring families to host foreign exchange high school students for the coming school year.

SAE can help host families select a student whose personality and interests match what families and communities have to offer.

For more information, log onto saeglobal.org, email info@saeglobal.org or call (512) 323-9595 ext 3040.