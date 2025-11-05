Home to Table Cooking

Want to use fall harvested veggies in new and delicious recipes for the upcoming holidays? Join in for cooking fun in Orange Environment’s new Permaculture and Sustainability workshop Home Garden to Table Cooking with Janet Crandall, chef instructor at the Culinary Institute of America.

Crandall has worked in great restaurants New York area and California offering innovative delicious dishes. She’ll guide you in prepping – and taking home – a colorful, tasty, and sustainable Veggie Terrine. She’ll also demo how to make a pesto sauce from scratch and a tomato compote to accompany your meal.

This culinary workshop will be held at the Warwick Valley Winery & Distillery, 114 Little York Road, Warwick, on Monday, Nov. 10, from 6:30-9 p.m. The workshop fee of $50 and pre-registration by 11/7/25 is required at https://shorturl.at/mRhxd.

Email orangeenvironment@gmail.com for late registration or with questions.