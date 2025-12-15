The Warwick Valley Community Center and Share Roots Foundation will host a Holiday Community Dinner at the Community Center, located at 11 Hamilton Ave., on Saturday Dec. 20, 2025 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The groups invite the public to enjoy a free, healthy meal and get to know neighbors in the process. The event is open to all ages and Santa will make a special guest appearance at 5:30 p.m. Donated toys will be given by age while supplies last.

Email SharedRootsFoundation@gmail.com or call 845-445-7567 to RSVP or for additional information.