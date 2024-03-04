Historical Society fundraiser coming to Baird’s Tavern

The Warwick Historical Society will host an evening of wine, beer, and food in their historic property, Baird’s Tavern, located at 103 Main St. in Warwick. Tavern Night will be held on Thurs., Mar. 28 from 6 to 8 p.m. Attendees will have access to the museum rooms in the upstairs and attic.

According to the Historical Society, Baird’s Tavern was built in 1766 and served as an inn, a general store with a barter system, and a center for discussions about the Revolutionary War and politics. In addition to a visit by George Washington, his wife Martha also stayed a night, adding to the historical importance of the building. During the war, Francis Baird reportedly allowed local militia to practice their secret military formations and drills in the attic to avoid being detected and tried for treason to the crown.

The ballroom is currently furnished in 18th century items and antiques, depicting life in Colonial times. It was part of the Baird family’s personal living space, which features a unique hinged door which can be dropped to divide it into two spaces. In 2017, Baird’s was renovated and reopened as a working tavern.

Tickets are $45 for WHS members, and $55 for non-members and at the door. To purchase tickets, call 845-986-3236 or send an email to admin@whsny.org.