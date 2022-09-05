Tavern night steeped in history

Tavern Night at the historic Baird’s Tavern will be an evening of historic stories, wine, beer and appetizers that will support Warwick Historical Society (WHS) with local historic preservation on Friday, September 16 from 6 to 8 p.m.

The upstairs museum rooms will be open and local historians on site to share stories and provide a tour of the building. Try your hand at 18th Century bar games, some that look a lot like the games people continue to play today, such as Quoits, today called ring toss.

Baird’s Tavern is a landmark. The building has been a private residence, tavern, an inn, a general store, offices and apartments. As it was during Revolutionary War times, the renovated tavern is a place to meet up and enjoy a pint.