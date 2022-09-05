x
  1. Home
  2.  Home

Tavern night steeped in history

Warwick. Baird’s Tavern will be the site of a Warwick Historic Society fundraiser, with tours of museum rooms as well as beer and appetizers on Sept. 16.

Main Street /
| 05 Sep 2022 | 12:08
    Martha Washington Bedroom
    Martha Washington Bedroom

Tavern Night at the historic Baird’s Tavern will be an evening of historic stories, wine, beer and appetizers that will support Warwick Historical Society (WHS) with local historic preservation on Friday, September 16 from 6 to 8 p.m.

The upstairs museum rooms will be open and local historians on site to share stories and provide a tour of the building. Try your hand at 18th Century bar games, some that look a lot like the games people continue to play today, such as Quoits, today called ring toss.

Baird’s Tavern is a landmark. The building has been a private residence, tavern, an inn, a general store, offices and apartments. As it was during Revolutionary War times, the renovated tavern is a place to meet up and enjoy a pint.

Tickets are on sale for Tavern Night, $45 for WHS members, $55 for non-members, and $60 at the door. Proceeds from the event go towards preserving this historic building, and the other eleven properties the WHS maintains, spanning 250 years of history. Call 845-986-3236 to make a reservation. Baird’s Tavern, 103 Main Street, Warwick,