Historical Society discovers information about Revolutionary War artillery encampment

In conjunction with the upcoming 250th celebration of the United States’ founding, members of the Chester Historical Society have been fortunate and were able to unearth a treasure trove of information regarding the Revolutionary War Artillery Encampment in Chester.

Growing up in Chester I always knew there was an artillery encampment up on the hill across from the firehouse. My great uncle, Don Barrell, who lived with us told many stories about early Chester, but he didn’t say much about the artillery camp. Actually, little was known about the camp except for what was written on the blue state historic marker at the foot of the hill. Growing up I thought maybe back during the Revolutionary War there were a couple of cannons parked up on the hill and possibly they were fired off occasionally.

Artilley encampment history

In June of 1779 the Brigade of Artillery commanded by General Knox broke ground at Pluckemin, N.J. and moved to the Chester site. Previously, the artillery encampment had been at Pluckemin since December 1778.

This move took the efforts of many men, horses and wagons. The artillery encampment remained at Chester until the end of November 1779 at which time they moved again. Their next location was Jockey Hollow near Morristown, N.J. It also appears there was limited activity back in Chester during 1780. The Chester site was known as a “summer camp” with no mention of huts for the men. Although, there was a mention of a “Marque”, which was an officers tent.

Records reveal important role Chester played in war effort

Among the documents found, the letters and lists of supplies both coming in and going out paint a very clear picture that Chester played a pivotal role during the war effort. The volumes of recovered records show us the extent of daily activity, including the name of the men who came to either take or drop off supplies. It is not hard to imagine that muskets, cannons, gun powder, and flints were among the more important supplies, but there were also a vast number of additional materials at the Chester site. We must remember everything was moved with horses and wagons. Obviously this was a great effort which involved many men along with up to 100 horses.

The Chester site was chosen because of the intersection of several main trails that went right past the Yelverton Inn. The Yelverton Inn, which was built in 1765, provided a central meeting place not only for travelers, but also for some of the officers at the encampment. Those early trails eventually became the basis for some of the roads we have today. These early roads provided the best transportation routes at the time. The New Windsor Road a portion of which eventually became known as Kings Highway went from New Windsor through Washingtonville, Chester, Warwick and then down to Philadelphia. Another reason for choosing Chester was the fact that it was a number of miles from the lower Hudson River valley where the British were located. It was felt that because of the distance it would be difficult for the British to make a sneak attack at Chester.

Looking over and reading the old records was a bit of a challenge as some of them had deteriorated and were very difficult to read. We must remember during that time period writing was done with a quill and a bottle of ink. Most of the records from Sam Hodgdon were still quite legible. A few records were written by another individual whose handwriting was most difficult to decipher. Some of these were a major challenge.

Research reveals answers and more questions

Hodgdon was in charge as the commander of military stores “CMS” at Chester. The artillery site was comprised of the first, second and third artillery regiments directly under the charge of Colonels Harrison, Lamb and Crane. Colonel Harrison, from the First Regiment had up to 250 men, while Colonel Lamb was in charge of 200 men. Finally, Colonel Crane was in charge of around 50 men. To date the recovered records do not mention anything about how many men manned the artillery encampment at Chester. However, with the volume of material that was both coming in and being distributed there must have been quite a number of men on site. Also, it is interesting that so far we have not found any mention of food or housing for the men. We assume the men were in tents as this was a “summer encampment.” However, it could have been difficult to provide shelter from the rain and the colder temperatures during October and November. I have wondered where they were storing various artillery supplies such as muskets, gun powder., fuses and items that I am sure needed to keep dry, but how?

I was surprised to see regiments from Delaware, Pennsylvania, Maryland, North Carolina, and Virginia coming both to New Jersey and here to Chester for supplies. After reading the old letters from Samuel Hodgdon, it was clear to see that the Chester site provided material for various Artillery units scattered throughout the Eastern colonies.

All the supplies moving both into Chester and then out to various Brigades were moved by horse and wagon. Some of the supply routes were over 100 miles along with poor roads these trips took several days. Many times there were several wagons loads going to the same destination. The man in charge of such a group was listed as the Wagon Master (WM). Looking at the lists of materials being moved many loads were in excess of 2,000 pounds. Traveling up and down hilly terrain must have been brutal on both the horses and the men. Some equipment and supplies were also moved by sloop on the Hudson. One letter emphasized there was not to be any lanterns or flames of any kind as they moved gun powder up the river.

Below is an interesting letter from George Washington to Samuel Hodgdon which I have taken the liberty of transcribing in a more modern format.

To the officer commanding the Park of Artillery at Chester.

July 16, 1779

Sir:

You will please immediately send to this place the two 12 pound cannon and the 24 pounder now at the Chester park. The Cannons need to be properly manned with officers. They will receive their orders when they get here. I have observed that the heavy pieces which came down from Ticonderoga had but one officer with them. This matter I wish to be attended to. The remaining officers and men should be held in readiness to move at a moments warning. I sincerely congratulate you on the victory against the enemy at Stony Point. It was carried out this morning by the Light Infantry under the command of General Wayne. The British garrison are all prisoners.



I Am Sir,

G. Washington

From what this letter indicates it appears that at least the artillery supplies from Chester played a vital roll during the battle at Stony Point.

I eventually intend to make lists of both the men and Regiments who were at The Chester Encampment along with the various supplies being shipped both in and out.