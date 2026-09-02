Historic Burt Farm preserved as protected farmland

The Town of Warwick has permanently preserved the historic Burt Farm, protecting 62 acres of farmland by purchasing the land’s development rights through a permanent easement, funded in part by Warwick’s Community Preservation Fund and a $323,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, ensuring the land remains in agricultural use and undeveloped for future generations.

“The family has been on The Burt Farm since 1760. As the seventh generation steward, I felt it was important to preserve the land for future generations as well as maintaining a greenway to the Village of Warwick.” Said landowner Donald R. McFarland. “This conservation easement provides the foundation for sustaining the property for those future generations. I am proud to be able to take this step in preserving farmland in the Town of Warwick.”

Roots back to the Revolutionary War

The farm traces its roots to the family of James Burt (1761–1852), a Lieutenant in the Revolutionary War who later served as a New York State Assemblyman and Senator from 1797 to 1826. The Burt Farm was part of the agricultural landscape that developed in the Warwick Valley during the colonial period, when local farms operated as largely self-sufficient mixed-use operations — producing food for the household while also supplying nearby settlements and military forces.

Jesse Dwyer said “The Burt Farm, owned by the McFarland family, is more than a working farm—it is part of the gateway to the historic Village of Warwick and an important piece of the rural landscape that defines our community. By permanently securing the development rights to this property, we are ensuring that this land will remain open and productive rather than giving way to future development. With more than 5,000 acres of working farms and open space now preserved throughout Warwick, this acquisition represents another significant step in the town board’s long-term commitment to protect our agricultural heritage, preserve our rural character, and prevent suburban sprawl from changing the community we call home. Land preservation is not simply about protecting individual properties; it is about thoughtfully shaping Warwick’s future and ensuring that the character of our town is protected for.”