Hathorn House Founders Day celebration returns to Old Stone House

Under warm spring skies and a palpable sense of civic pride, the Hathorn House Founders Day celebration returned on Sunday, May 17, drawing local residents, historians, and families to the historic Old Stone House property. The annual event, organized in partnership with the local historical society and graciously hosted by property owner Arek Kwapinski, served as both a commemoration of the region’s Revolutionary War roots and a reminder of the enduring spirit of community participation.

From the outset, the tone of the gathering balanced reverence with accessibility. Attendees arrived to a relaxed, welcoming atmosphere yet the deeper message underscored the seriousness of the occasion. Drawing a parallel to the informal but consequential gatherings of America’s founders, Warwick Town Historian, Sue Gardner’s opening remarks emphasized that simply showing up, engaging, and participating in civic life echoes the very actions that helped give rise to the United States 250 years ago.

A central moment of gratitude was extended to Kwapinski whose continued stewardship of the property, along with Sylvia Kubasiak, have made the event possible year after year. In a symbolic gesture reflecting his commitment to preserving American heritage, he once again provided a new American flag for the occasion, reinforcing the visual and emotional centerpiece of the day. Representatives of the historical society publicly thanked him for maintaining access to the Old Stone House, built in 1773 by John Hathorn and his wife Elizabeth Welling Hathorn. Their initials are set in brick in the roof gable wall. He was Colonel of the 4th Orange County Militia during the Revolutionary War, and a Founding Father of New York State and the Nation. He served on the first NY Legislature and the 1st and 4th Congresses of the United States. It’s a site deeply tied to the region’s colonial past.

The program then shifted to its commemorative core: honoring General John Hathorn, his wife Elizabeth, and the broader community that supported the Revolutionary cause. Speakers highlighted not only Hathorn’s military contributions but also the collective sacrifices of ordinary citizens who sustained the fight for independence under extraordinarily difficult conditions. Topics included the forging of the great chain across the Hudson, the divided role of indigenous people during the war, and the role than the ancestors of current Warwick residents had played during the Revolution. This broader framing gave the event a communal dimension, reminding attendees that the nation’s founding was not solely the work of famous figures, but of entire communities bound by shared purpose.

A solemn moment of silence followed, inviting reflection on the sacrifices of Revolutionary War soldiers and all who have since served in defense of the nation. The quiet pause stood in contrast to the otherwise conversational tone of the event, grounding the day in a sense of gratitude and historical continuity. The ceremony also included a traditional honors segment, featuring participants prepared to deliver a ceremonial volley with authentic period muskets. Though the coordination carried a touch of spontaneity it added an element of authenticity and immediacy, reinforcing that this was a living, breathing community event rather than a rigidly scripted production.

Throughout the afternoon, Founders Day organized by the Friends of Hathorne House, succeeded in bridging past and present. By combining historical reflection with active community engagement, the event offered more than a retelling of history—it created a space where residents could connect personally with the ideals and efforts that shaped the nation. In doing so, it reaffirmed that the legacy of the Revolutionary era is not confined to textbooks, but continues to resonate in the simple act of gathering, remembering, and participating together.

To learn more about upcoming events associated with Revolutionary Warwick, visit https://guides.rcls.org/RevolutionaryWarwick.