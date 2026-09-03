Harness Racing Museum and Hall of Fame open during races this weekend

The Harness Racing Museum and Hall of Fame in Goshen, N.Y., will be open during the races at Goshen Historic Track on Sunday, Sept. 6, and also on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 7. Museum hours on Sunday will be 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Labor Day hours will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Museum admission will be free on both days.

Goshen Historic Track gates open at 11 a.m. on Sunday for the New York County Fair Finals. Post time 1 p.m. Admission $10. Children 12 and under are free. Call (845) 294-5333 or visit www.goshenhistorictrack.com for more information.

The Harness Racing Museum & Hall of Fame is located at 240 Main Street in Goshen, New York and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For information on the Museum, special events, gift shop services and educational programs the Museum offers, please call (845) 294-6330 or visit www.harnessmuseum.com.