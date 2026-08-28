Grow Local to host farm-to-table fundraiser

Local nonprofit Grow Local Greenwood Lake will hold its fourth annual farm-to-table fundraising dinner on Sept. 10 from 6 – 9 p.m., at the Greenwood Lake Elks Lodge. The three-course dinner, which will be eaten on the lodge’s outdoor patio, will be prepared from fresh ingredients from local farms and cooked by a team of local chefs.

The dinner’s first course will be ricotta gnocchi with eggplant marinara. The second course is an Italian panzanella salad. The main course is herbed dressed pork farci with roast garlic green beans, sweet potato medallions with goat cheese, pistachio and honey, and mixed grains. For dessert, attendees will be served a golden peach delight. Wine from the Warwick Valley Winery will also be served.

Gather with community members, farmers and food lovers to support local agriculture, preserving open space and building a healthier, more resilient community.

Grow Local’s farm-to table-dinner is its biggest fundraiser of each year, allowing the organization to support sustainable practices for local farmers and food producers.

Tickets are $85 and can be purchased at https://www.growlocalgreenwoodlake.org/