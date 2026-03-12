Grow Local Greenwood Lake members view and discuss ‘The Power of Local’

On Wednesday, March 11, members of the Grow Local Greenwood Lake organization discussed the film “Radical Neighbouring” and watched the documentary, “The Power of Local,” that explores how rebuilding strong local economies can restore environmental balance, strengthen communities, and create healthier relationships between people and the food they eat. The event was held at Trail’s End Taphouse in Greenwood Lake.

Localizing for more equitable food systems

Produced by the nonprofit organization Local Futures and featuring the work of economist and author Helena Norberg-Hodge, “The Power of Local” examines how the rise of globalized industrial systems—particularly in agriculture and food distribution— has created food oligopolies that have distanced people from their land, their neighbors, and the sources of their sustenance. At the same time, it presents localization as a hopeful path forward, demonstrating how communities around the world are rediscovering the social, ecological, and economic benefits of reconnecting with local food systems.

“Modern lifestyles have often left people disconnected from those who live closest to them,” explained Grow Local founder, Chad Pilieri, in his introduction. “Many individuals today may know people across the world through digital networks yet remain strangers to the neighbors next door,“ he added. The film “Radical Neighbouring” also challenges this pattern by encouraging people to intentionally cultivate relationships with those in their immediate community. Both films highlighted stories of neighbors who share resources, organize gatherings, support vulnerable residents, and create networks of mutual aid that strengthen social bonds.

Two economic models

At its core, the film (available for free on YouTube) contrasts two very different economic models. The first is the globalized system that dominates modern life. In this system, food often travels thousands of miles before reaching a dinner plate, and the farmers who grow it frequently receive only a small fraction of the retail price. Large corporations control production, processing, and distribution, while local businesses and small farms struggle to compete. The film argues that this structure contributes to environmental degradation, economic inequality, and the erosion of community ties.

The second model highlighted in the film is localization. Localization encourages communities to shorten the distance between producers and consumers, support regional farmers and businesses, and strengthen the resilience of local economies. Rather than relying on anonymous global supply chains, people can reconnect with the landscapes and communities that sustain them. The film presents localization not as isolationism but as a rebalancing—prioritizing local relationships while still allowing for broader trade where appropriate.

Audience makes connection to local initiatives

The engaged audience eagerly participated in a Q and A session following the film. Audience members were quick to recognize initiatives that were profiled in the movie that had local correlatives, such as We the People Warwick, Community Supported Agriculture programs, innovative Time Bank, The Repair Café, community gardens, and shared composting efforts. Local libraries in Warwick’s three villages are an important resource in learning more about these groups.

Industrial agriculture and globalization

A significant portion of “The Power of Local” focuses on the global food system and its environmental consequences. Industrial agriculture, the film notes, often depends on monoculture farming, heavy chemical use, and long-distance transportation. These practices contribute to soil degradation, biodiversity loss, and greenhouse gas emissions. In contrast, smaller-scale farms that serve local markets tend to be more diversified and environmentally responsible. By selling directly to nearby consumers—through farmers markets, community-supported agriculture (CSA) programs, or farm stands—these farms can remain economically viable while maintaining healthier ecosystems.

The film also explores the social consequences of globalization. As multinational corporations consolidate economic power, communities frequently lose local businesses and family farms that once formed the backbone of regional economies. When these institutions disappear, communities can lose not only jobs but also a sense of identity and connection. The documentary argues that rebuilding local economies helps restore these social bonds. When people know the farmers who grow their food and the merchants who supply their goods, commerce becomes more personal and more accountable.

Localization as a cultural shift

Another key theme of the film is resilience. Global supply chains can be efficient, but they are often fragile. Economic shocks, fuel shortages, or climate disruptions can quickly interrupt the flow of goods across continents. Localized systems, by contrast, tend to be more adaptable. Communities with strong networks of regional producers are better able to withstand disruptions because they rely less on distant resources. The film suggests that strengthening local food systems is one of the most practical ways communities can prepare for an uncertain future.

Importantly, “The Power of Local” emphasizes that localization is not merely an economic strategy—it is also a cultural shift. It invites people to rethink their role in the food system and to recognize the power of everyday choices. By choosing locally produced food, (and in some regions, fisheries) consumers can help sustain family farms, reduce environmental impacts, and keep money circulating within their communities.

Local examples

Grow Local Greenwood Lake has been instrumental in promoting awareness of how food systems operate and why supporting local farms matters. Through educational events, workshops, and collaborations with farmers and community organizations, the group encourages residents to think more critically about where their food comes from. Their programs often highlight the environmental and economic benefits of local agriculture—many of the same themes explored in “The Power of Local.”

The Lakeside Farmers Market provides a practical expression of those ideas. Farmers markets are one of the most visible and effective ways to strengthen local food systems, and the Lakeside market serves as a gathering place where farmers, artisans, and residents come together each week. By offering locally grown produce and regionally made goods, the market shortens the distance between producer and consumer, allowing farmers to retain more of the value of their work while giving residents access to fresh, seasonal food.

Beyond its economic function, the market also plays an important social role. Much like the examples presented in the film, the Lakeside Farmers Market fosters community interaction. Visitors are able to meet the farmers who grow their vegetables, learn about sustainable growing practices, and develop a deeper appreciation for the land and labor that sustain them. These interactions help rebuild the personal connections that large-scale food systems often obscure.

In many ways, the story told in “The Power of Local” mirrors what is already beginning to unfold in communities like Greenwood Lake. Across the country, residents are rediscovering the value of buying from nearby farms, supporting local businesses, and investing in community-based solutions to global challenges. Organizations such as Grow Local Greenwood Lake represent this growing movement—one that recognizes that meaningful change often begins close to home.

Ultimately, the film delivers a message of optimism. While globalization has created significant environmental and social challenges, communities are not powerless. By strengthening local relationships and rebuilding regional food systems, people can create economies that are more sustainable, more equitable, and more resilient. The work being done in Greenwood Lake demonstrates that these ideas are not just theoretical—they are already taking root in communities willing to invest in the power of the local.