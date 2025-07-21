Groundbreaking ceremony for pump track

The Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce celebrated the Groundbreaking Ceremony for the future site of Warwick Pump Track on July 10, 2025.

The pump track, which has been described as a labor of love, was made possible by the Warwick New York Lions Club, designer Jim Martinez, and both the Village of Warwick’s and Town of Warwick’s Departments of Public Works. It will open to the public later this year.

On hand to celebrate with the Lion’s Club was Town of Warwick Supervisor Jesse Dwyer, Village of Warwick Mayor Newhard, Deputy Mayor of Warwick and Orange County Legislator Barry Cheney, Village of Warwick Trustee Mary Collura, & Warwick Valley Country Club Board Members Nicole Repose, John Redman, Bina Patel, and Matt Guy.

For volunteer opportunities with or more information about the Warwick Lions Cub, log onto https://shorturl.at/1N5WE.