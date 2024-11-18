Greenwood Lake schools to reopen Tuesday

Greenwood Lake Union Free School District Superintendent Sarah Hadden announced Monday that the school district will reopen for full, in-person instruction on Tuesday, Nov. 19, barring any significant changes to the fire before that time. Hadden noted that any changes to this plan would be done in coordination with local and regional authorities.

Hadden said the current plan includes bus transportation with all normal routes. Any changes will be communicated to families directly. However, transportation will only be available at the beginning and end of the school day; there will be no late bus runs. Regarding high school sports tryouts, Hadden recommended students try to carpool or arrange alternate transportation, or reach out to the team’s coach or athletic director directly.

For elementary and middle school students, there will be no before or after school activities this week, but the bell schedule will run as usual. Student absences related to the fire will continue to be excused. Parent-teacher conference for the elementary and middle schools are canceled, and the Thanksgiving luncheons scheduled for this week will be postponed until December.

Guidance counselors and school psychologists will continue to be available for students as well.

“While we are still not out of the woods, resuming school has been a priority and we are hopeful we will be able to make that happen,” Hadden said in her announcement. “As with any natural disaster/weather event, please know we are very focused on the health and safety of students as well as the health and safety of the first responders. We will continue to play our role in supporting the ongoing efforts to fight the forest fire. Thank you all again for your support and flexibility over the past week. Laker Pride has been evident throughout the whole ordeal. Please reach out with any individual concerns.”