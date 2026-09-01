Greenwood Lake schools to receive $56K in special state funding to save clubs and field trips

State Senator James Skoufis (D-Orange County) joined the Greenwood Lake Union Free School District to announce $56,000 in special state funding to save student clubs and field trips, both of which were cut in the district’s adopted budget. At the announcement, Skoufis also celebrated a recently-renovated elementary school playground that he previously secured $150,000 towards.

Back in May, Greenwood Lake voters rejected the district’s proposed 2026-2027 budget. In June, voters approved a revised budget with over $700,000 in cuts, resulting in upcoming field trips being canceled and about a dozen student clubs facing elimination.

Through this year’s state budget negotiations, Skoufis secured $56,000 to restore the cuts to school trips and clubs. This funding comes in addition to a $150,000 grant secured by Skoufis for the elementary school’s new age-appropriate playground, designated for the incoming UPK and Kindergarten classes.

“Research shows that when kids are able to join school clubs, go on field trips, or enjoy recess on the playground, they do better in school and life,” said Senator Skoufis. “I’m thrilled to bring this money back for Greenwood Lake students and make sure they get the most out of their experience in school, without putting an additional burden on local school taxpayers.”

“We are incredibly grateful to Senator Skoufis for his investment in our students and our community. The $150,000 CREST grant made this beautiful playground possible, giving our youngest students a space designed specifically for them to learn, play, and grow. And the additional $56,000 in special aid will help us restore opportunities for students that were impacted by our difficult budget process. This funding is a wonderful example of what can happen when our schools and our elected officials work together to put children first.” said Greenwood Lake Union Free School District Superintendent Sarah Hadden.