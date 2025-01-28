Greenwood Lake’s 2074 time capsule secured

On Sunday, January 26 the Greenwood Lake community, together with members of the Centennial Committee, said good bye to many artifacts that will be sealed in a fire-proof, safe storage cabinet at the Greenwood Lake Library on Waterstone Road to be opened by a future community group in 2074.

When the 1974 time capsule was opened by the 2024 Centennial Committee members last year, they discovered that the container had leaked and was filled with several inches of water, rendering much of the contents unreadable and damaged. Today’s storage technique involves an above-ground environment, within a protected structure, inside a safe-like fire-proof container that weighs hundreds of pounds. The contents of the container will include dozens of private and public memorabilia preserved in museum-quality poly-film sleeves that will not damage photos, paper, or other printed materials. In addition, there will be many collateral pieces (newspapers, monogrammed apparel with the Centennial logo, CDs, and other unique items that will be protected for future generations. A late inclusion were many laminated pages from local and regional newspapers describing the dangerous Jennings Creek fire in November 2024 that ravaged much of the nearby Sterling Forest, threatening many homes in the village and claimed the life of a 17-year-old firefighter, Dariel Vasquez.

Warwick Town Supervisor Jesse Dwyer praised the group for planning and executing an idea that had been brought to his attention a few years ago while he was still the Greenwood Lake mayor. “Nancy Clifford first informed me that the village needed to start planning for this event two years before it actually occurred, so I quickly gave her the responsibility of putting a committee together and organizing it. And, as you can see, she did an incredible job.” Dwyer also reminded residents that he had initiated a new park area, to be run by the village, adjacent to Thomas P. Morahan Waterfront Park at the lake’s shoreline that will include a number of brick pavers that residents and sponsors could have engraved with their names and artwork. These pavers are part of a park dedicated to specific decades 1920s, 1930s, 1940s, 1950s, etc. up to and including 2020s, that participants would have the opportunity to designate their bricks, subject to availability. “It’s designed to be expandable,” said Dwyer, and allow future generations to add more decades to the park.

Clifford noted other members who played key roles in implementing the committees plans, including librarian Jill Cronin, Greenwood Lake historian Marilyn Hayden and Centennial Committee treasurer Thais Pillieri, who said that the Centennial events raised enough money (about $10,000) to begin setting up non-profit status for the Greenwood Lake Historical Society. Nancy Clifford also mentioned that Jim Clifford’s idea of a self-guided walking tour is now a reality. The map is for sale at the library for $5.

Greenwood Lake Mayor Tom Howley thanked the committee members, and Nancy Clifford, in particular, for the way “she engineered and organized the incredible effort to celebrate Greenwood Lake’s unique character.” He also revealed that the Village would soon announce that the “Citizen of the Year” honor would be granted to the group of first responders who had worked to preserve village life last year.