Greenwood Lake resident honored among state’s most distinguished veterans

Greenwood Lake resident Manolin Tirado was honored among New York State’s most distinguished veterans on Tuesday, May 26, when he was inducted into the 2026 New York State Veterans Hall of Fame during a ceremony in Albany. Nominated by State Senator James Skoufis, Tirado joined 62 other veterans from across the state whose lives of military service and community leadership have left a lasting impact far beyond their years in uniform.

Held inside the historic New York State Capitol, the ceremony celebrated veterans whose commitment to service continued long after they completed their military duties. For Greenwood Lake, Tirado’s induction was more than a personal achievement — it was a moment of collective pride for a community that has watched him dedicate decades to public service, advocacy and mentorship.

Tirado’s commitment to service continues

Tirado served in both the United States Army Reserve and the New York National Guard between 1981 and 1989, attaining the rank of Specialist. His military specialty as a 96B Military Intelligence Analyst required discipline, analytical skill, and a strong sense of duty — qualities that have continued to define his work in civilian life.

Over the past 35 years, Tirado has built a remarkable record of public service throughout New York State and New York City agencies while also shaping future generations as an adjunct political science lecturer at Brooklyn College and Metropolitan College of New York. Yet it is perhaps his advocacy for fellow veterans that has most deeply resonated with the Greenwood Lake community and beyond.

As founder and chairperson of the New York City Transit Veterans Resource Group — the official veteran affinity group within the MTA — Tirado has worked tirelessly to promote outreach, career development, and mental health awareness for veteran employees. His partnership with organizations such as the SAR Flag Corps has also helped advance efforts to establish annual recognition of Veterans Suicide Awareness and Remembrance Day on September 22, shining a light on one of the most urgent issues facing the veteran community today.

Local impact includes work with the Rumshock Veterans Foundation, NAACP and American Legion Post 1

Locally, Tirado’s impact can be felt through his work with the Rumshock Veterans Foundation, an organization focused on empowering veterans through housing, wellness, and employment opportunities. The foundation’s innovative Rumshock Village initiative, which includes affordable tiny homes constructed in partnership with Orange County BOCES students, reflects Tirado’s belief that veterans deserve not only gratitude, but tangible support and opportunity.

Beyond his veterans’ advocacy, Tirado has also been active in civic life as a founding member of his local NAACP chapter, a member of American Legion Post 1, and a former member of the Greenwood Lake Planning Board.

For Greenwood Lake residents, seeing one of their own recognized at the state level reinforces the important role local leaders play in strengthening communities. Tirado’s induction serves as a reminder that heroism is not limited to the battlefield. It can also be found in years spent mentoring others, advocating for those in need, and working quietly but persistently to improve the lives of neighbors and fellow veterans alike.