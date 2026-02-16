Greenwood Lake Lions Club donates $500 to library

Lion Katherine Callan-Montemarano of the Greenwood Lake Lions Club presented a $500 donation to Sandy Newman, treasurer of the Greenwood Lake Public Library, to support the purchase of Spanish-language children’s books. The donation included a $250 contribution from the Greenwood Lake Lions Club plus a $250 matching contribution from the Brandel-Murphy Youth Foundation. According to a statement released by the Greenwood Lake Lions Club, the funds will be used to expand the library’s collection of Spanish-language children’s books and improve access to inclusive and culturally diverse literacy resources.

“The Greenwood Lake Lions are proud to support education and literacy in our community,” said, Greenwood Lake Lions Club president Arianna Kafka. “We believe every child deserves to see themselves reflected in the books they read.”

For more information about the Greenwood Lake Lions Club, please contact Toni Hartig, marketing and communications chairperson, 845-537-5660.