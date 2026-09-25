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Greenwood Lake Lions Club celebrates 75 years of service

Warwick. Members gather at Ana’s Restaurant to celebrate group’s contributions to the community.

Warwick /
| 25 Sep 2026 | 11:43
    Lion Bruce Rohner - 50 years as a GWL Lion, Lion Eric Giertsen - 44 years, Lion Bob Kiedaish - 37 years, Lion Nancy DeAngelo - 37 years, Lion Gus Hartig - 22 years and Lion President Arianna Kafka.
    Lion Bruce Rohner - 50 years as a GWL Lion, Lion Eric Giertsen - 44 years, Lion Bob Kiedaish - 37 years, Lion Nancy DeAngelo - 37 years, Lion Gus Hartig - 22 years and Lion President Arianna Kafka. ( Photo provided.)
    GWL Ambulance Corps Members (Lions and guests) GLVAC EMT and Lion Nancy DeAngelo, Lion Presdent Arianna Kafka, GLVAC Pres. Mike King, GLVAC Capt. Bob Ackerson and Town Supervisor and GLVAC EMT, Jesse Dwyer.
    GWL Ambulance Corps Members (Lions and guests) GLVAC EMT and Lion Nancy DeAngelo, Lion Presdent Arianna Kafka, GLVAC Pres. Mike King, GLVAC Capt. Bob Ackerson and Town Supervisor and GLVAC EMT, Jesse Dwyer. ( Photo provided.)
    GWL Lion Fred Rumler and Hudson Valley and Catskill District 20-O District Governor Doug Stage. Dougg presented a well deserved “Rooted in Service” award to Fred Rumler.
    GWL Lion Fred Rumler and Hudson Valley and Catskill District 20-O District Governor Doug Stage. Dougg presented a well deserved “Rooted in Service” award to Fred Rumler. ( Photo provided.)

The Greenwood Lake Lions Club gathered at Ana’s Restaurant in Warwick to celebrate 75 years of serving the community.

The Greenwood Lake Lions’ legacy of service includes supporting the local food pantry and youth organizations, providing scholarships, conducting vision screenings, participating in childhood cancer initiatives, undertaking environmental and community beautification projects, and providing financial assistance to local organizations and programs.

Honored guests at the dinner included:

Hudson Valley & Catskils District 20-O District Governor Doug Stage, Council Chair for the Council of Governors Jeanne Mulry, Warwick Town Supervisor Jesse Dwyer, Greenwood Lake Village Trustee (and a Greenwood Lake Lion) Thais Pilieri, Greenwood Lake Volunteer Ambulance Corps President Mike King and Captain Bob Ackerson.