Greenwood Lake Lions Club celebrates 75 years of service

The Greenwood Lake Lions Club gathered at Ana’s Restaurant in Warwick to celebrate 75 years of serving the community.

The Greenwood Lake Lions’ legacy of service includes supporting the local food pantry and youth organizations, providing scholarships, conducting vision screenings, participating in childhood cancer initiatives, undertaking environmental and community beautification projects, and providing financial assistance to local organizations and programs.

Honored guests at the dinner included:

Hudson Valley & Catskils District 20-O District Governor Doug Stage, Council Chair for the Council of Governors Jeanne Mulry, Warwick Town Supervisor Jesse Dwyer, Greenwood Lake Village Trustee (and a Greenwood Lake Lion) Thais Pilieri, Greenwood Lake Volunteer Ambulance Corps President Mike King and Captain Bob Ackerson.