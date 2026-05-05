Greenwood Lake Historical Society hosts railroad presentation

The Greenwood Lake Historical Society hosted a lively presentation at the Greenwood Lake Public Library, giving local history buffs a captivating look into the area’s railroad heritage, before a standing-room-only crowd on Sunday, April 26.

Historian and author Kevin Olsen, a Montclair State University chemistry professor and lifelong model railroader, drew from his extensive research and recent book “Rails to Sterling Forest” to trace the history of the Erie Railroad’s Greenwood Lake Branch. Olsen’s hour-long talk – part of the Historical Society’s free series of community programs – explored why the line was built, how it evolved over time, how it shaped life at Greenwood Lake, and why hardly any passenger train lines ever experience a positive cash flow.

Origins of the railroad

Olsen began by describing the railroad’s origins in the 1870s as the Montclair Railroad, built to provide commuter service and transport iron ore from the growing Ringwood mines. He explained how financial challenges led to several reorganizations – from the Montclair & Greenwood Lake Railway to the New York & Greenwood Lake Railroad – before the line became part of the Erie Railroad network. The history is filled with competition and conflicts among communities, as well as financial shenanigans perpetrated upon shareholders and bond holders by a series of wealthy privateers who often saw opportunity for accumulating personal wealth.

Central to his presentation was the role of the Ringwood Iron Mines, which drove demand for fast, reliable transportation of ore; as Olsen noted, these mines “played a pivotal role in the railroad’s development.” He detailed how geography and industry combined to bring tracks to the eastern shore of Greenwood Lake, creating a vital new artery for both commerce and tourism.

The railroad’s heyday

Olsen highlighted the railroad’s heyday in the late 1800s and early 1900s, when it carried thousands of vacationers to resorts and steamboat docks on Greenwood Lake. “Railroads didn’t just move goods and people – they helped build communities like ours,” remarked Historical Society secretary, Nancy Clifford during the event. But Olsen also chronicled the line’s decline: with the rise of the automobile, passenger service dwindled, northern sections were abandoned, and much of the former track bed has since been converted into scenic trails.

To bring this history to life, Olsen integrated vintage photos and anecdotes throughout his lecture, showing period trains, stations, and the people who built and ran the railroad. One illustrated timeline covered key milestones (laying new tracks in 1912 to reach the Ringwood mines, the creation of nearby Wanaque reservoir in the 1920s, the last train out of Greenwood Lake in 1935, and the eventual opening of the Montclair Connection in 2002. These visual aids underscored his narrative and connected technical details to broader themes of economic growth and cultural change. As Clifford summarized, the talk was “a wonderful opportunity to explore a defining chapter of our local history.”

About Kevin Olsen

Kevin Olsen is the author of Rails to Sterling Forest: The History of the Erie’s Greenwood Lake Division (2020), a comprehensive 164-page history of the railroad’s evolution. His book – described by its publisher as “the definitive story of rail service along a scenic New Jersey route” – covers everything from the original 1870s construction through the Erie Lackawanna merger, Conrail era, and modern NJ Transit operations.

In his program, Olsen offered the key insights from his scholarship to local residents, recalling how trains once linked Greenwood Lake to New York City and beyond. Attendees had the chance to ask questions and meet Olsen after the lecture, gaining a deeper appreciation for the railroad’s impact on Greenwood Lake. The presentation was part of the Greenwood Lake Historical Society’s spring program series, coordinated with the Greenwood Lake Public Library. This free, public event drew a full house of history enthusiasts and area families. Rails to Sterling Forest and other research materials were available for browsing during the event, highlighting the society’s mission to preserve local heritage.