Greenwood Lake groups host free screening of ‘Radical Neighbouring’ documentary

Two grassroots organizations dedicated to strengthening the local food system have joined forces in Greenwood Lake. Grow Local Greenwood Lake and the Lakeside Farmers Market recently merged their efforts, combining resources and volunteers to expand community education about sustainable agriculture, local food access, and the importance of regional farms.

Both groups have long shared a common mission: connecting residents with fresh, locally produced food while helping the public better understand how food is grown, distributed, and shared. By bringing the organizations together, leaders say they hope to deepen that impact through public events, educational programming, and community partnerships that highlight the role of local farms in building a resilient food network.

One of the first public programs of the newly combined initiative will take place Wednesday, March 11, when the group hosts a free screening of the documentary “Radical Neighbouring” at Trail’s End Taphouse in Greenwood Lake.

The film explores Sand River Community Farm, an unconventional agricultural project built on a gift economy model. When farmer Adam Wilson was offered $500,000 by a community member to remove his land from the real estate market, he chose to turn the farm into an experiment in community sharing. Today, the farm produces food that is freely given to neighbors and visitors rather than sold, raising compelling questions about what food systems might look like beyond traditional consumer markets.

”This event is the first in a series of events planned for this year,” announced Grow Local Greenwood Lake founder, Chad Pilieri. “Besides its message about the impact of a local initiative can have upon a community, it’s a reminder of the upcoming Lakeside Farmers Market season that is being planned to begin in just a few months on Windermere Ave.,” he added.

The screening will include opportunities for conversation about alternative approaches to farming, community cooperation, composting, and food access. Organizers say the event reflects their broader goal of encouraging residents to think more deeply about where their food comes from and how communities can support local agriculture.

The program is free to attend, with food and drinks available at the venue. Organizers encourage guests to RSVP.

Event Details:

Radical Neighbouring Documentary Screening

Wednesday, March 11

Trail’s End Taphouse1197 NY Route 17A

Greenwood Lake, NY 10925

Through events like this, the newly unified Grow Local Greenwood Lake–Lakeside Farmers Market partnership [https://www.growlocalgreenwoodlake.org/about] hopes to continue building awareness around the local food movement while creating spaces for residents to learn, share ideas, and strengthen connections within the community.