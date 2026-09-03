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Garnet Health Medical Center offers free prostate screenings

Health. Services available Sept. 23 and Sept. 24 at the Outpatient Services Building in Middletown.

Middletown /
| 03 Sep 2026 | 11:11
    Garnet Health Medical Center, in partnership with Garnet Health Doctors, is offering free prostate cancer screenings on Wednesday, Sept. 23, and Thursday, Sept. 24, at the Outpatient Services Building in Middletown.
    Garnet Health Medical Center, in partnership with Garnet Health Doctors, is offering free prostate cancer screenings on Wednesday, Sept. 23, and Thursday, Sept. 24, at the Outpatient Services Building in Middletown. ( File photo.)

Garnet Health Medical Center, in partnership with Garnet Health Doctors, is offering free prostate cancer screenings on Wednesday, Sept. 23, and Thursday, Sept. 24, at the Outpatient Services Building, 707 East Main Street, in Middletown. Preregistration is required.

Those who qualify can register by visiting garnethealth.org/prostatescreening or calling (845) 333-1133. Appointments are limited and are first come, first served.

“We encourage all men who are eligible to get this free and simple screening,” said Samuel Abourbih, MD, Garnet Health Doctors urologist and Garnet Health Urology Department chair. “When prostate cancer is detected early, it is often low risk and treatable. Prostate cancer is one of the leading causes of cancer among men, making regular screening an important part of preventive care.”

The prostate screening consists of a digital rectal exam (DRE) and a prostate-specific antigen (PSA) blood test, each of which takes about a minute to perform. The combination of these two methods is the most effective procedure for detecting prostate cancer at an early stage.

To learn more about Garnet Health’s services, visit garnethealth.org.

The prostate screening program is for men who meet the following criteria:
Are between the age of 40 and 75
Have no personal history of prostate cancerHave not been under the care of a urologist in the past five years