Garden Tour and an award

June 17, 2025 was an exciting evening for the Warwick Valley Gardeners as members gathered to kick off the annual Garden Tour and to present their 2025 scholarship award.

The Garden Tour, WVG’s primary fundraiser and a beloved summer tradition in Warwick, is made possible by months of behind-the-scenes preparation and the generosity of local residents. This year’s tour takes place on Saturday, June 28, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The evening also recognized WVG’s ongoing collaboration with the Warwick Art League, led by Sarah McHugh, who coordinates artists to be stationed in each garden painting “en plein air.” These works add a special dimension to the tour experience and culminate in a public art exhibit at the Warwick Library in September, featuring pieces inspired by the gardens.

Also presented during the meeting was the Warwick Valley Gardeners Scholarship, which is awarded each year to a local student pursuing studies in environmental science, horticulture, or a related field. This year’s recipient is Angie Ortiz, a recent graduate of Warwick Valley High School.

Ortiz was selected for her academic excellence, leadership, and passion for plant science. Through the high school’s Science Research program, she collaborated with a Cornell University researcher to study cover crop breeding and was invited to a national conference for her work. She will attend Cornell University this fall to study Plant Science, with the goal of earning a doctorate and shaping future agricultural policy.

“I am trying to learn as much as I can with the little time that I have,” Ortiz said.

Founded in 1992, Warwick Valley Gardeners is a nonprofit organization affiliated with the Federated Garden Clubs of New York State and the National Council of State Garden Clubs. In addition to maintaining nine public gardens, the club leads special projects such as the Youth Gardeners Program, Arbor Day events, Railroad Green beautification, and seasonal community decor. Proceeds from the Garden Tour help fund these initiatives and support the annual scholarship program.