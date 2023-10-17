Fundraiser honoring Hank Williams set for Oct. 20

Tom Gagliardi and Marty (Sanders) Kupersmith, founding member of Jay and The Americans and the region’s infamous snake-man, are hosting a fundraiser for Spina Bifida Association of New York State (SBANYS) from 7 to 10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 20, celebrating the 100th birthday of Hank Williams.

The musical event will highlight country, blues, and Americana styles of music in honor of Williams and will be held at The Michael P. Sweeton Pavilion at Mountain Lake Park on Bowen Road in Warwick.

All proceeds will go to SBANYS to bring awareness to the disorder that plagued Williams’ storied but short life. A certified 501(c)3 organization, Spina Bifida Association of New York State has agreed to help sponsor the event.

Music will be provided by Kupe and the Alibi’s (Marty’s local band) and a host of special guests. Roam-On Food Truck will be on-site serving up their delicious culinary favorites; water, beer, and wine will be available.

For tickets or to donate, visit Hankwilliamscentennial.eventbrite.com, and visit sbanys.com to learn more about the Spina Bifida Association of New York State.