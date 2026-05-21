FUFSD to implement stop-arm camera school bus safety program

The Florida Union Free School District has implemented the Orange County school bus safety program in line with NYS Vehicle and Traffic Law 1174-A. In collaboration with the company BusPatrol, the County Executive’s program utilizes stop-arm cameras on all school buses.

The cameras are mounted near each bus’s stop arm and include two small cameras housed in a yellow unit. The system only activates when the bus’s stop sign is extended, recording short video clips of vehicles that pass the bus illegally and capturing its license plate in high resolution.

Each recorded incident is reviewed by the sheriff’s office to confirm a violation before a citation is issued. Drivers who receive a ticket are provided with a secure link that allows them to view video footage of the incident, ensuring transparency in the enforcement process.

District officials say the program, made possible through coordination with county leadership, has already proven effective in neighboring counties and school districts, where monthly reports show a reduction in dangerous passing incidents. By discouraging risky behavior around stopped buses, the cameras help create a safer environment for students entering and exiting buses each day.

This program requires no additional effort from bus drivers or staff, as all monitoring and processing are handled externally by the vendor and law enforcement partners.