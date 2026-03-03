FUFSD Drama Club finds inspiration at Paper Mill Playhouse

The Spartan Players recently attended a performance of “Come from Away” at the Paper Mill Playhouse in Millburn, N.J., giving students an opportunity to experience professional live theater as they prepare for their own upcoming production.

The Tony Award-winning musical tells the true story of 7,000 airline passengers from around the world who were grounded in the small town of Gander, Newfoundland, following the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. As U.S. airspace closed, residents of the Canadian town welcomed stranded travelers into their homes and community, demonstrating generosity and compassion during a dark chapter in world history.

The visit marks the second year the drama program has organized a theater field trip. Last year, students traveled to see “Shrek The Musical” at SUNY New Paltz, where they participated in a talkback with the production team. While Broadway remains a popular destination, advisers said selecting regional professional theaters helps make trips more affordable, while exposing students to a wider range of productions.

“‘Come From Away’ is one of my favorite musicals because it highlights the best of humanity during one of the worst moments in modern history,” civics teacher Dominick Pascullo said. “It reminds us that leadership and courage don’t just come from people in positions of power; they come from everyday individuals who choose to serve others.”

Students praised the production’s storytelling, staging and performances.

“We heard nothing but great things from all the kids,” said drama club director Nicole Ecker. “For many of the students, especially the middle schoolers, this was the first time they had seen any type of real theater live in person, so hearing their reactions to it was surreal and reminded me why I do what I do.”

“The storytelling was amazing along with the music,” said Lucas Krawcyk, a ninth grader. “I can’t believe there were only 12 people in the entire cast. This show teaches human kindness and how a whole community can work together even in hours of darkness. Five stars.”

Students are rehearsing for their spring production of “Seussical,” which will be staged March 13 at 7 p.m. and March 14 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Earlier this year, the Drama Club performed a song from “Come From Away” during its November cabaret, making the live performance especially meaningful.