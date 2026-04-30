FUFSD announces class of 2026 valedictorian and salutatorian

Florida Union Free School District has announced Alexander Vargas and Gabriel Popik as valedictorian and salutatorian for the class of 2026.

Alexander Vargas, valedictorian

Alexander Vargas, valedictorian of his class, plans to study engineering as he continues his academic journey.

A well-rounded and engaged student, Vargas has been an active member of the school’s band program. He said participating in All-County ensembles over the past two years has been a highlight of his experience, offering the opportunity to perform challenging music alongside a large group of talented musicians while meeting peers from other schools.

Vargas has also taken on several leadership roles. As class treasurer, he played a key part in planning the senior trip, and he helped organize events such as Spirit Week and the school’s pep rally, which he described as a favorite memory. In addition, he participated in Youth in Government, where he attended conventions and presented on stage, an experience he said was both exciting and memorable.

He expressed gratitude to Mr. Couture for his ongoing support and guidance throughout the years.

Reflecting on his time in school, Vargas said he has appreciated the close-knit environment. “Everyone knows and supports each other,” he said, noting the strong relationships he has built along the way.

Vargas also thanked his mother, adding that she is especially excited to see him graduate as valedictorian.

Gabriel Popik, salutatorian

Gabriel Popik, salutatorian of his class, plans to pursue a future in physics with the goal of entering the field of engineering.

Popik discovered his love for learning early on. He began playing chess at age 5 after learning from his mother and would often play games with her while waiting for the school bus. Alongside his interest in strategy, he developed a strong passion for math and science, though he said he has enjoyed all of his classes and teachers throughout his academic career.

Beyond the classroom, Popik has taken initiative in expanding his knowledge. He has studied Spanish and German independently and has also explored coding on his own time.

Popik credited his mother for her continued support. “She’s never pushed me toward anything,” he said. “She lets me do my own thing and supports me in whatever I’m interested in. She has always just wanted me to be the best that I can be.”

As he looks ahead, Popik said he is excited to experience college life and explore the many opportunities available on campus.