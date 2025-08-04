Free college for adult learners

Beginning this fall, community college will be free to adult learners looking o enter high-demand fields, thanks to a initiative launched at the end of July.

The SUNY and CUNY Reconnect program covers tuition, books and fees for New York State residents between the ages of 25 and 55 who don’t have a degree and are planning to study full- or part-time at one of the State University of New York (SUNY) or City University of New York (CUNY) associate degree programs.

Degree programs eligible for the program include:

* Advanced manufacturing

* Artificial Intelligence

* Cybersecurity

* Engineering

* Technology

* Nursing and allied health fields

* Green and renewable energy

* Pathways to teaching in shortage areas

The program also includes funding for SUNY and CUNY to support retention through wrap-around supports such as academic advising and student success coaching. It also includes funding to support marketing for effective outreach for the program.

The program will expand the reach and impact of CUNY Reconnect, which launched in 2022. As of fall 2024, CUNY Reconnect has supported over 40,000 New Yorkers in their efforts to return to college.

SUNY Reconnect, launching in fall 2025, will help empower New Yorkers and serve as a powerful engine of upward mobility for hard-working adults. Through SUNY Reconnect, community colleges will hold information sessions this summer to assist all who are interested in eligible degree programs.

For more information, log onto https://shorturl.at/rRXs1.