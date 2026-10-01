Frazzleberries celebrates 30 years in Warwick with expansion on Main Street

Frazzleberries Country Store, which has served the Warwick community for 30 years, is expanding its Main Street footprint.

The store will celebrate the expansion on Oct. 14 at 2 p.m., with a special ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Warwick Chamber of Commerce. This will be Frazzleberries third storefront on Main Street and is expected to open Oct. 16 and 17, with a 30th anniversary open house planned for that weekend.



“We are excited to continue growing while staying true to what Frazzleberries has always been about — family, community and creating a fun place for people to shop and visit,” the family said.

Three decades serving Warwick’s downtown

Founded by Marybeth Schlichting in 1996, Frazzleberries first opened its doors on Railroad Avenue. The business quickly outgrew its original location and moved to Main Street, where it has remained a fixture in downtown Warwick ever since.

What began as a small family business has grown into a true multi-generational enterprise. Marybeth’s son, Jerry Schlichting, officially joined the business in 2004, followed by his wife, Katie Schlichting, in 2012. Today, the third generation is becoming part of the family business as well, with Marybeth’s granddaughters, Libby and Ellie Schlichting, both working at Frazzleberries.

“Thirty years in Warwick is something we are incredibly grateful for,” said the Schlichting family. “We have watched the village change and grow, and we are so thankful to the customers, employees, local businesses and entire Warwick community who have supported Frazzleberries throughout the years.”