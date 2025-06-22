Food Truck Festival fun

The Warwick Food Truck Festival will roll into town for its final Summer ‘25 date with food, drink, music and fun on Thursday, July 3 from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Mountain Lake Park, 46 Bowen Road in Warwick - rain or shine.

The event will offer dozens of food trucks, sweets and craft beverage vendors including 876 Jerk, Allan’s Falafel, Boo’s Kettle Corn, Cousins Maine Lobster, Crumm Cake Cupcakes, Fruit Fashions, Graze, Ice Capps, JerseyRollz, Latin-Oh! Food Truck, Mac Factor, PBF Café, The Empanada Truck and Trattoria Italiana GWL. New vendors joining the July lineup include Big Mozz, Crave NY Wings, Flavor Bandits, Maillard and Thai Elephant.

Craft beverage offerings will include Callie’s Cocktails, Cat-Like Reflexes Lemonade, Pennings Farm Cidery, Roadie’s Rolling Bar, Rushing Duck Brewing Co., Tin Barn Brewing, and returning for July, Destination Unknown Brewing Company (DUBCO).

Live music will be performed throughout the evening by Hudson Valley Bluegrass Experience, Nikki Briar and The Barrelhouse Blues Band. Attendees can also enjoy family-friendly extras like body art by Let’s Face It!, Riley and Madden, and Warwick Henna.

The Warwick Food Truck Festival is a community fundraising event presented by local nonprofit Small Things Inc. Proceeds supporting its mission to share kindness in the Warwick community. Event attendees are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items for local food pantries and new socks for Four Seasons Kids.

General admission is $20 per carload. Attendees are welcome to bring lawn chairs, picnic blankets, and well-behaved leashed dogs.

For more information, log onto www.warwickfoodtruckfestival.com or follow on Facebook and Instagram.