Fly-Car program begins service

After nearly two years of effort, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office officially launched its new EMS Fly-Car Program on July 15, 2025.

Representing an advancement in public safety and emergency medical response, the Fly-Car Program aims to close critical gaps in EMS response, especially in areas where it can take over 10 minutes for medical help to arrive. The vehicle is fully equipped with medical supplies and equipment to perform life-saving interventions, including a Stryker LUCAS 3 Chest Compression System.

In the coming weeks, the Fly-Car will operate in the Town of Mount Hope and the surrounding area, in support of the Lenape Volunteer Ambulance Corps. Each deployment will include one or two trained Orange County Sherriff Department deputies who are certified New York State EMTs stationed in the Fly-Car. Their primary responsibility will be to respond to medical calls in the assigned area, assisting and supplementing the local EMS agency. They will assess, treat and stabilize patients until the ambulance arrives on the scene.

These initial on-scene efforts are critical during medical emergencies. By beginning evaluations and treatments for residents facing medical emergencies as quickly as possible, the chance for a positive outcome can be significantly enhanced.

During the implementation of the pilot program, the members will continue to train and expand their knowledge and hands-on experience in emergency medical treatment. On July 15, Fly-Car unit members attended an in-person EMS training on helicopter safety and air methods, including a lecture on pediatric trauma and its differences from adult trauma emergencies. The training was hosted and organized by the Hudson Valley Regional EMS Council and marked the beginning of the continuous education of Fly-Car members through a partnership with Orange County EMS and Garnet Health Medical Center.

“The launch of the EMS Fly-Car Program symbolizes our commitment to serve and protect our community. In a medical emergency, every second matters,” Sheriff Paul Arteta said. “Five minutes during a medical emergency can feel like an eternity for both the patient and those surrounding them. By placing trained Deputy EMTs closer to those in need, we are closing critical response gaps and giving our residents the best possible chance of survival. We have a mission to save lives, and I am truly proud of the dedicated men and women who have tirelessly turned this vision into reality.”