Florida Union Free School District welcomes back students for the new school year

On Wednesday, Sept. 2, faculty and staff welcomed students back for the 2026-2027 school year at the S.S. Seward Institute and at Golden Hill Elementary School.

Enthusiasm was high among students and staff alike.

“I’m so excited that it’s senior year,” shared Seward senior Georgia Maesano. “It’s gonna be great.”

Sierra Grove, a senior at Seward, said she is “excited for the senior traditions that we get to do this year.”

Seward Principal Michael Maesano is “excited for the start of the school year” and looks forward to supporting his students.

“I’m grateful to have the hallways filled with the excitement of students again,” he said.

Seward will implement a new block schedule system this fall, featuring a letter-day rotation with A, B, C and D days throughout the week.

At Golden Hill Elementary School, Principal Starla Ciarelli said she is “excited the kids are back,” and added that the school can sometimes “feel lonely without them” over the summer. Ciarelli said she is excited to hear what her students did over the summer and explore new opportunities for learning with them.

In a welcome letter to district families, Superintendent Lisamarie Spindler highlighted new updates to school facilities carried out over the summer, as well as ongoing improvements. Classrooms at Seward and Golden Hill received new air conditioning units and renovated bathrooms, along with a new roof at Golden Hill. Seward will get new air conditioning in the gymnasium and a new generator later this school year, while Golden Hill will have playground equipment upgrades in the coming months.

Spindler also said she wants to make this school year an “extraordinary chapter of growth and achievement” for all students. “When we work together, communicate openly, and support one another, our students thrive,” she said.