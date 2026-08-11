Florida schools partner with Empire State Service Corps to help students beat the summer slide

The Florida Union Free School District has partnered with the Empire State Service Corps to provide dedicated academic support to students in grades one through nine who need an extra boost in English Language Arts and mathematics following the school year.

Leading the district’s summer tutoring efforts is Fernanda Maciel, a SUNY Albany senior majoring in human development and psychology. Through her role with the organization, Maciel is committing 300 hours of public service to deliver deeply personalized instruction designed to strengthen foundational reading, writing and math skills.

“Our goal is to enhance students’ skills by using a mix of iReady instruction and small-group learning that helps them learn the content and then break it down,” Maciel explained. “We focus specifically on the exact areas where students are still experiencing difficulty.” iReady offers students personalized instruction by assessing their responses to questions and tailoring the instruction based on their current levels and working towards strengthening their knowledge base in these areas.

Tutoring sessions are held at S.S. Seward in small-group settings.

What is the Empire State Service Corps?

The Empire State Service Corps connects SUNY students with high-impact community service aligned with their career paths, ranging from mental health support to food security.

For Maciel, the program offers invaluable, hands-on experience that directly supports her psychology and human development goals, all while leaving a lasting, positive footprint on the FUFSD community this summer. Coming back for another year was an easy decision for her.

“I witnessed firsthand the positive impact that individualized support can have on students; this experience allows me to apply what I’ve learned about child development, learning and behavior in a meaningful way,” Maciel said. “Working with students one-on-one and in small groups has helped me grow as an educator while also strengthening the skills I hope to use in my future career; seeing students become more confident and willing to challenge themselves has been one of the most rewarding parts of this experience.”