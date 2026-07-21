Florida’s march to the Little League World Series continues

Coming off the emotional July 9 win over Warwick to secure their first ever district championship, Florida Little League’s Major League all-stars swept their way through the New York Section 3 tournament to get another step closer to a Little League World Series appearance.

Florida opened the section tournament Thursday, July 16 with a convincing 12-6 win over Briarcliff Manor under the lights at Warwick’s Veterans Memorial Park. Winning pitcher CJ Davila set the tone, and centerfielder Gavin Guerra blasted two home runs.

One night later, Florida outlasted Stony Point 13-9 to reach the championship game. Winning pitcher Austin Caldwell reached the 85-pitch limit through four innings while allowing two earned runs and striking out five. Catcher Zach Younghans went yard twice and the team staved off a late inning Stony Point rally.

When the two teams met again Monday for the title, Florida once again took control early as Guerra’ first inning single to centerfield put Florida up 2-0. The advantage grew in the fourth, as Younghans put one over the right field fence and first baseman Tom McKeon added an RBI single before second baseman Rylen Mejia stole home to put his team up 5-1.

Up 5-2 with Davila turning in another clutch performance, Florida seemed to be coasting heading into the sixth inning. After Joe Riordan’s spectacular diving catch in left field in the top of the inning, Stony Point was down to its last out with no runners on.

With the Gatorade on ice and the firetrucks ready to leave the station for the second parade down Florida’s Main Street in as many weeks, Stony Point’s bats awoke with back-to-back singles to bring the tying run to the plate.

Team shows poise under pressure

Days earlier, when asked how he felt after his game-winning hit in the District 19 championship game against Warwick, Davila said he looks forward to leading his team during high pressure situations.

He wasn’t lying.

The hitter representing the tying run grounded Davila’s first pitch to shortstop where it was scooped up by Caldwell who stepped on second base to end the game.

“We weren’t worried because CJ knew how to attack the hitter, he executed perfectly and we made the ground out,” Caldwell said. “As soon as the ball came off the bat and headed my way, I knew I had it. I scooped it up and calmly stepped on the bag.”

Davila’s 72-pitch complete game performance to clinch the Section 3 title was bolstered by strong defense that included two double plays and the Riordan catch. With the win, Florida is now 8-0 in all-star play, outscoring opponents 30-17.

“In our first game against Stony Point we did not play well defensively, but we made up for it with our bats,” said Florida Manager Ray Younghans. “In the clincher, we played our best defensive game of the tournament and it’s not just one or two guys carrying us. We are making key plays at key times and continue to get timely hitting and excellent pitching.”

Up next: The New York State Little League Championship Tournament

Next up for Florida is a to-be-determined opponent at the New York State Little League Championship Tournament in West Nyack starting Saturday, July 25. The winner of the New York tournament heads to the Little League Metro Region consisting of teams from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Rhode Island. The winner of that tournament heads to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa.

“I know each step gets tougher,” Younghans said. “But these kids have done nothing but answer the bell each time they are met with a challenge. I think we are ready to go out there and compete with the best in the state.”

Danielle Caldwell and Florida Little League President James McAteer contributed to this article.