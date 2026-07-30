Florida’s cadets excel at first JROTC summer camp experience

For the first time, select cadets from S.S. Seward’s Spartan Battalion attended the Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) Cadet Leadership Challenge (JCLC) summer camp at Homestead Camp in Middletown. Funding for this experience was made possible by the Department of Defense.

During the camp, held earlier this summer, student cadets strengthened their leadership abilities, confidence and teamwork by participating in a variety of challenging training events, such as archery and land navigation. JROTC Senior Army Instructor Sgt. Michael Washington said students have already demonstrated these skills within the Spartan Battalion, adding that their camp experiences will benefit them not only in JROTC, but in future educational, professional and community endeavors.

“They were exposed to new challenges and experiences that encourage personal growth, resilience and decision-making in a structured environment,” Washington said. “Cadets are selected to attend based on their leadership potential, service to the community and overall academic achievement, making participation both an honor and an investment in the development of future leaders.”

Cadet Sophia Arcidiacono, was one of only the top one percent of participating cadets to receive a Certificate of Achievement for outstanding performance by receiving a “Go” in every event, including the demanding Iron Woman competition. Additionally, each cadet earned an arc, a curved badge worn on a cadet’s uniform signifying membership on a designated team or in recognition of a specialized skill or achievement.

Washington’s favorite part of the camp was seeing the camaraderie his cadets had as they stepped out of their familiar environment to connect with cadets and instructors from JROTC programs from across the region. He also benefitted by collaborating with Army and Navy officers to exchange ideas and gain new perspectives to enhance Seward’s program.

“It was rewarding to watch them communicate, collaborate and build friendships while learning from one another and working together toward common goals,” Washington said of the students. “Experiences like JCLC not only strengthen our cadets, but also help us continue to grow as educators and mentors.”