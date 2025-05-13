Florida’s April art and music students of the month

Caley Dillard

Senior Caley Dillard is a hardworking and dedicated artist who shows attention to detail in everything she does. She continually pushes herself to grow and refine her craft.

Myles Dawydko

Eighth grader Myles Dawydko is a dedicated and diligent member of the seventh and eighth grade chorus. By consistently giving 100 percent in every class and performance, he sets a strong example for his peers.

Stas Olejniczak

Seventh grader Stas Olejniczak is a talented artist who consistently produces impressive work. His drive to continually challenge himself and grow, as well as strive to become an even better artist, sets him apart.