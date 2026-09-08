Florida Public Library expands local author series

The Florida Public Library is offering two upcoming events in its popular local author series, featuring a debut novel discussion in September and a three-part poetry workshop beginning in October.

On Thursday, Sept. 17, at 6 p.m., Village of Florida resident John Seekamp will discuss his debut novel, “Some Bread and the Inn Past the Dehra Doon.” The book offers a heartfelt narrative centered on resilience, healing, and new beginnings. The evening concludes with an interactive Q&A session focused on the book’s themes and Seekamp’s creative writing process. Copies of the novel will be available for purchase and personalization by the author.

Poetry writing workshop with Professor Anne Sandor

Beginning on Thursday, Oct. 1, the library will host a poetry writing workshop with Professor Anne Sandor, local poet and Professor Emerita of English at SUNY Orange. She will lead a comprehensive three-session poetry writing workshop. Designed for writers of all experience levels, the course introduces creative prompts and foundational writing skills to help participants craft, refine, and revise their original work. Attendees only need to bring an open mind and a passion for creativity. Sessions will be held on October 1, 15 and 29 starting at 6 pm.

Sandor is a Brooklyn native now residing in the Hudson Valley. She holds a BA from Vassar College and an MFA from Vermont College. Her poetry has been recognized by the Allen Ginsberg Poetry Awards, New Millennium, Orchard Street Press, and 823 on High. Her upcoming collection, “At the Redemption Center,” is scheduled for publication this winter by Kelsay Books.

Both programs are free and open to the public, but seating is limited. Registration is required to secure a spot. To register, please visit the library’s website at www.floridapubliclibrary.org or call the library directly at (845) 651-7659.