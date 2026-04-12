Florida Public Library budget passes

Florida Public Library’s budget for 2026-2027 fiscal year was approved by the voters on Thursday, April 9. The proposed tax levy of $545,0181 received 140 yes votes and 7 no votes. Alison Harter was elected to the board of trustees for a three-year term with 142 votes.

Library Director Meg Sgombick said “We are grateful for the continued support our community has shown the library and we look forward to providing the programs and services they need now and in the future. We are excited to have Alison join the Library Board and look forward to the perspective she will bring to our team.”

The library is located at 4 Cohen Circle and is open seven days a week. For more information on upcoming programs please visit the library’s website at www.floridapubliclibrary.org.