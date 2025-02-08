Florida holds ice fishing event

After a three-year hiatus, the weather finally cooperated and the Florida Fire Department was able to host the highly anticipated “You bet your Ice hole fishing tournament,” on February 1.

According to the organizers, over 150 contestants placed a staggering 1,000+ plus lines into Glenmere Lake to see who would catch a winning fish. Categories were chain pickerel, panfish, perch and catfish. When the siren blew at noon, many fish were brought in to be measured and winners awarded cash prizes.

The organizers expressed thanks to everyone who helped make the tournament a huge success, including volunteers such as Mayor Dan Harter, Trustee Alyssa Werner, DPW Supervisor Tim Brunswick, Jason Hellman, the Florida Fire Department, the Warwick Fire Department, Doug Myruski, and Anne Ossentjuk.

Weather permitting, they hope to hold the tournament again in 2026.