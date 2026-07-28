Florida. FUFSD Summer Band Program to hold concert July 29

The Florida Union Free School District’s Summer Band Program returned for its fifth year where 20 middle and high school students perfected their musical skills in preparation for a lively concert to be held Wednesday, July 29 at S.S. Seward’s Cafetorium starting at 6 p.m.

The program ran three days a week this July where high school students were tasked with performing solos and duets, which they did with confidence, while middle school students improved their musical skills and worked to play with a fuller sound in a small group with each player having individual responsibilities.

“They are playing a full semester’s concert program in one month and that is very impressive,” Band Director William Couture said of his middle school musicians. “I’m happy that the kids volunteered to be here and they all do exceptional work.”

All of this practice will cumulate with a free concert on Wednesday, July 29 at S.S. Seward’s Cafetorium starting at 6 P.M. The set list promises to be diverse.