The Warwick Valley Rotary Club is once again bringing a powerful display to the community with its annual Flags for Heroes tribute. From Aug. 21 through Sept. 18, hundreds of American flags will proudly wave in front of Chateau Hathorn, creating a striking and emotional tribute to the heroes who have touched our lives.

Whether it’s a member of the military, police officer, firefighter, teacher, coach, mentor, or a parent, this is your chance to honor someone who has made a difference. Each flag sponsorship includes a dedication to your personal hero, past or present, as part of a beautiful sea of red, white, and blue that reminds us of the strength and service in our community.

More than just a moving display, Flags for Heroes supports local causes. Sponsorship helps fund vital organizations such as local food pantries, Hudson Valley Honor Flight, veterans’ services, and many others doing meaningful work throughout the region.

“This is my favorite event, it’s by the community and for the community,” said Laura Barca, chairperson of the event.

“It’s a way for everyone, residents, families, and businesses to show gratitude and respect to the everyday heroes who often go unrecognized.” co-chair Leo Kaytes added.

Let’s come together as a community to say “thank you” to those who have made a difference in our lives.

To sponsor a flag and be part of this heartfelt community tribute, log onto www.warwickvalleyrotary.org for more information.