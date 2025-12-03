Fence Road Farm Brewery opens its doors

The Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce (WVCC) celebrated the opening of Fence Road Farm Brewery on Nov. 19. Owner Dan Doyle, Brewmaster Charlie Holmgren and Zack Doyle were on hand to celebrate this 3,000 square foot space that is primed with sunlight, sunsets and celebrations.

Fence Road is a welcoming oasis that welcomes people in to a “third space” - a place in between home and work - where people gather, connect and feel a sense of belonging.

Also present for the festivities were Anthony Jorge, a representative from NYS Sen. James Skoufis’ office, Village of Warwick Trustee Mary Collura, WVCC Board Members Ryan Delaney, Bina Patel, Nikki G, Matt Guy, Jean Beattie and Chris Olert and WVCC Staff Stefanie Keegan Craver and Jelena Stamenkovic.