Farmers market season begins!

The Warwick Valley Farmers’ Market will begin its 30th season on May 12, serving the community with locally grown and produced vegetables, fruits, plants, meats, fish, Atlantic seafood, cheeses, poultry, eggs, honey, maple syrup, mushrooms, wines, hard ciders, beer, jams, jellies, breads, artisan baked goods and beverages, just to name a few.

As with past seasons, the market will be situated each Sunday in the South Street parking lot in the village of Warwick and runs rain or shine from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. More information can be found at warwickvalleyfarmersmarket.org.

While Warwick’s is typically the first to open (and the last to close), several others in the area are poised to begin soon as well. A list of local farmers markets in order of their opening dates can be found below:

Warwick Valley Farmers Market: Sundays, May 12 to November 24, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., South Street parking lot, Warwick.

Goshen Farmers Market: Fridays, May 17 to November 22, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., 255 Main Street, Goshen (Orange County Government Center).

Cornwall Farmers Market: Wednesdays, May 22 through October, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., 183 Main Street, Cornwall.

Middletown Farmers Market: Saturdays, June 1 to October 19, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Erie Way Park and 1-31 Union Street, Middletown.

Village of Monroe Farmers Market: Sundays, June 2 to October 27, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the commuter lot on Millpond Parkway.

Lakeside Farmers Market (Greenwood Lake): Saturdays, June 8 to October 26, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Winstanley Park on Windermere Ave.

Tuxedo Farmers Market: Saturdays, June to October (dates not yet announced), 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 240 Route 17, Tuxedo.

Florida Farmers Market: Tuesdays, June 25 to October 29, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Between routes 17A and 94 across from Quick Chek.