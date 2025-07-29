Farm fun at the Country Fair

The third-annual Country Fair was held at the Education Center and 4-H Park in Otisville, N.Y. A collaboration between the Otisville Lions Club & Cornell Cooperative Extension (CCE) Orange County, it celebrated community, agriculture, and family fun from July 24 through 27.

The fair included a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of two major Education Center & 4-H Park infrastructure projects: the Rainwater Harvester Collection System and the Livestock Wash Rack.

Thanks to a 2025 New York State Agriculture & Markets Transportation for Youth Grant, barriers were removed to make it easier for young people to explore farming, food production, and rural traditions. Program participants had the opportunity to learn all about agriculture, gardening, nutrition, and participate in arts & crafts as well as a wellness activity. Those who participated in the program were also provided with a free meal and an opportunity to have free time to explore the fairgrounds before heading home.

“We are so happy that we were able to provide such a wonderful experience to those who participated in our ‘All Aboard to the Fair!’ experience,” said Jill Van Aken, CCE Orange County’s Development Officer. “We hope those who came out and utilized this amazing opportunity had a great and memorable time.”

There was also an assortment of family-oriented activities and attractions such as amusement rides, fair food, vendors of all sorts, bands, magic shows, a pie eating contest, and a ladies skillet toss contest. The fair gave an opportunity to explore the rich agricultural heritage of Orange County while enjoying a wide range of events and activities. The youth of the Orange County 4-H program showcased the skills and knowledge they’ve developed throughout the year, exhibiting more than 500 projects with over 60 advancing to the New York State Fair.

Also featured were a variety of animal and livestock shows where 4-H members demonstrated expert care and handling. Spectators were able to learn proper animal management and celebrate the hard work of the young participants as they earned certificates for excellence.

For questions about The Country Fair, contact Cornell Cooperative Extension Orange County at (845) 344-1234.