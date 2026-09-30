Early voting dates for Orange County

Eligible voters are encouraged to take advantage of Early Voting, which will be available from Saturday, Oct. 24 through Sunday, Nov. 1 at the following dates, times and locations:

Eligible voters are encouraged to take advantage of Early Voting, which will be available from Saturday, October 24 through Sunday, November 1, 2026 at the following dates, times and locations:

Saturday, Oct. 24: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 25: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 26: 12-8 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 27: 12-8 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 28: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 29: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 30: 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 31: 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 1: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Howard Wheat Engine Company — 31 Owen Street, Port Jervis Caroline Building — 23 Hatfield Lane, Goshen

Monroe Town Hall — 1465 Orange Turnpike, Monroe

Warwick Senior Center — 132 Kings Highway, Warwick



Voters may also request an absentee or early mail ballot in person at the Orange County Board of Elections office located at 75 Webster Avenue, Goshen, New York, or apply online through the County website.

The Orange County Board of Elections office will remain open until 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 26, and Tuesday, Oct. 27, and will also be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both Early Voting weekends to assist voters with in-person ballot applications and other voting services. For more information and sample ballots, visit the Board website: www.orangecountygov.com/elections

The general election will take place on Tuesday Nov. 3. Poll sites throughout Orange County will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Election Day.