Early morning house fire kills 3

An early morning fire on Feb, 23 in the Village of Monroe left three people dead.

Shortly before 1 a.m., police and the Monroe Joint Fire District arrived to a home on Highland Avenue that was fully engulfed. According to police, neighbors said that there were possibly people still inside, but heavy fire conditions prevented the police from entering.

Once the fire was out, the two adults and a child were found. Their names are being withheld pending family notification.

According to a member of the Monroe Fire Department, the two adults and a dog were found on the first floor and a child was found on the first-floor landing.

“There was fire throughout the entire house from the first floor through the attic. All visible fire and hot spots were knocked down and the fire was placed under control at approximately 6:30 a.m.,” the department member, who requested anonymity, said.

According to a department statement, Monroe Police Department detectives are working closely with the Orange County Fire Investigators, the OC Medical examiner’s office and the Monroe Joint Fire District to determine the cause of the fire. The police were assisted at the scene by NY State Police, Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Monroe Volunteer Ambulance Corps, Kiryas Joel EMS and Chavivim.

“I want to acknowledge all the first responders from multiple agencies who worked through the night until this morning. May God bring them comfort and strength in their work here in the Village of Monroe,” Mayor Neil Dwyer said in a statement.

The investigation is continuing. Please contact the Monroe Police Department at 845-782-8644 with information.